Poll: Do you think it's okay to pee in the sea?

THIS SUMMER IT emerged that a beach resort in Spain has banned people from peeing in the sea and that those found to have done the deed now face a €750 fine.

The council for the town of Vigo in Galicia passed legislation this month which would see people fined for ”physiological evacuations in the sea or on the beach”.

The council has not said how it plans on enforcing the new by-laws.

This morning, we want to know: Do you think it’s okay to pee in the sea?

