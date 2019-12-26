This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British father and children who drowned in Spanish swimming pool named

The three died in tragic circumstances on Christmas Eve.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 3:50 PM
43 minutes ago 7,893 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4947565
Divers work at the side of a swimming pool in Costa World where three people drowned earlier this week
Image: AP/PA Images
Divers work at the side of a swimming pool in Costa World where three people drowned earlier this week
Divers work at the side of a swimming pool in Costa World where three people drowned earlier this week
Image: AP/PA Images

A BRITISH FATHER who drowned along with two of his children in a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve was a Christian pastor.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, are understood to have died in the triple tragedy at the Club La Costa World holiday resort.

Reports suggest Comfort struggled in the water before her brother and father jumped in, in a failed attempt to rescue her.

Local reports said Spanish police were investigating the pool pump for a possible failure, with a report in Malaga’s Diario Sur newspaper saying Comfort’s swimming cap was found in the pool’s suction system.

Inquiries have found “no concerns relating to the pool in question” and the incident appears to be a “tragic accident”, according to hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels.

In a statement the firm said: “The Guardia Civil have carried out a full investigation which found no concerns relating to the pool in question or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock.”

Diya’s Facebook account lists him as a pastor at Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.

In a post celebrating new year 2018, he wrote: “I am so grateful to the almighty God, the owner of my life, my maker, my shield, my exceeding joy and my sustainer for everything and for all things since all these years.”

No-one from the organisation was immediately available to comment.

A witness said Diya’s wife prayed as CPR was performed on her husband and children at the Mijas resort, near the town of Fuengirola, according to a report in the Mirror.

Father-of-three Josias Fletchman was quoted as saying: “The mum was praying for them to come back to life.

“She was calm. She was touching their bodies. She continued praying even after the ambulance people arrived and had stopped trying to revive them.”

Another daughter was reportedly on the family holiday but unharmed.

It is understood Diya and Comfort were British citizens, while Praise-Emmanuel was an American citizen.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

