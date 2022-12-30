Spain introduces new Covid restrictions on visitors from China but Irish travel advice unchanged

PASSENGERS ARRIVING AT Spanish airports from China will be screened for Covid, Madrid’s health minister said, following an explosion of cases in China.

Travellers from China will have to show “proof that they are negative… or a full vaccination list”, health minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.

Italy on Wednesday made coronavirus tests for visitors from China mandatory.

Irish authorities are also “closely” monitoring the situation in relation to Covid-19 and travel after some countries introduced mandatory testing on travellers arriving from China.

However, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the travel advice remains unchanged.

Since 6 March, 2022, travellers to Ireland are not required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

China said this week it would end mandatory quarantine on arrival, prompting many Chinese to make plans to travel abroad.

However, hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed by an explosion of infections following Beijing’s decision to lift strict rules around the virus.

It’s prompted the United States and several other countries, including Italy and Spain, to introduce mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China.

But in a statement yesterday, the European Union’s health agency said such measures are not necessary for the EU as a whole.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) added that potential imported infections were “rather low” compared to the numbers already circulating on a daily basis, which healthcare systems “are currently able to manage”.

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The international epidemiological situation in relation to COVID-19 and travel is closely monitored, including collaboratively with EU partners.”

The spokesperson added that up to date information on travel to Ireland is published here.

Chinese citizens have been largely confined to their country since Beijing pulled up the drawbridge in March 2020.

There are also reports that official data from China may not fully represent the scale of the crisis facing the country.

Deaths

The National Health Commission (NHC) said there were about 5,500 new local cases and one death on Friday, but with the end of mass testing and the narrowing of criteria for what counts as a Covid fatality, those numbers are no longer believed to reflect reality.

Health risk analysis firm Airfinity said it currently estimates 9,000 daily deaths and 1.8 million infections per day in China, while it also expects 1.7 million fatalities across the country by the end of April 2023.

The Britain-based researchers said its model was based on data from China’s regional provinces, before changes to reporting infections were implemented, combined with case growth rates from other former zero-Covid countries when they lifted restrictions.

The NHC said last week it would no longer release an official daily Covid death toll.

© – AFP 2022 and with additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper