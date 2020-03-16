This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spain to shut land borders to halt spread of coronavirus

Spain has become the fourth most virus-infected country in the world.

By AFP Monday 16 Mar 2020, 5:21 PM
11 minutes ago 3,090 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048296
A woman wearing protective mask walks past a graffiti message reading 'Expropriate the private (hospitals and clinics)' inside a train in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Joan Mateu/PA Images
A woman wearing protective mask walks past a graffiti message reading 'Expropriate the private (hospitals and clinics)' inside a train in Barcelona, Spain.
A woman wearing protective mask walks past a graffiti message reading 'Expropriate the private (hospitals and clinics)' inside a train in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Joan Mateu/PA Images

SPAIN HAS ANNOUNCED it will close its land borders to halt the spread of coronavirus. 

In a statement this afternoon, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the closure would come into effect at midnight, with only Spanish citizens, residents or accredited diplomatic personnel allowed in, and any cases of force majeure. 

The country earlier announced a package of measures introduced as part of a 15-day state of alert officially declared by the government.

Spain has become the fourth most virus-infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea, following a sharp rise in cases.

Coronavirus cases in Spain rose by roughly 1,000 in 24 hours to 8,744 today, and the number of fatalities reached 297.

Portugal and Spain have already agreed to halt tourism across their shared border. Goods and workers will still be allowed in and out. About half of the deaths have been in the capital, Madrid.

Earlier today, the President of the European Commission announced proposals to introduce temporary 30-day restriction on non-essential travel to the EU. 

Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement in a bid to reduce the pressure on the healthcare systems of EU member states and could come into effect once EU member states agree.  

“Our healthcare system is under huge pressure, therefore member states have taken strong measures to slow down the spread of the virus. These measures are effective only when they are coordinated and this is why we present today guidelines on border measures,” she said.

“We need to protect people from the spread of the virus and at the same time we need to make sure that we maintain the flow of goods. It is vital to keep the mobility sector going to ensure economic continuity. 

“We need to do more to reduce the pressure on our healthcare system. Here in Europe we are heavily affected by the virus… the less travel the more we can contain the virus. Therefore, as I have just informed our g7 partners, I propose to heads of states and government, to introduce temporary restoration on non-essential travel to Europe.” 

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie