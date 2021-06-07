#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions

Tourism is a major industry that in 2019 accounted for over 12% of Spain’s GDP.

By Press Association Monday 7 Jun 2021, 4:46 PM
21 minutes ago 3,185 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5460060
Image: PA
Image: PA

SPAIN JUMPSTARTED ITS summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus.

The country has also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops.

Non-vaccinated travellers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain now with the negative results of recent antigen tests, which are cheaper and faster than PCR tests for coronavirus.

Spain is still banning non-essential travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa, where virus variants have been been a major source of concern.

Authorities will accept as proof official certificates that the visitors were vaccinated at least 14 days before the trip or that they overcame a Covid-19 infection in the past six months.

The certificates can be in Spanish, English, French or German, or their equivalent translations in Spanish, the government’s order said.

The vaccines accepted are those approved by Europe’s drug regulator, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, also known as Janssen, as well as two Chinese vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The same documents will be valid for EU visitors until the bloc gets together its Digital Green Certificate that some have dubbed a vaccine passport for travelling.

The Spanish government has set a goal of receiving between 14.5 million to 15.5 million visitors between July and September.

That is about 40% of the tourists in the same period of 2019 but twice as many as last summer, when only EU visitors could enter Spain.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tourism is a major industry that in 2019 accounted for over 12% of Spain’s GDP.

In another move to boost tourism, Spanish ports opened to cruise ships on Monday, nearly 15 months after they were banned as the first coronavirus outbreaks were detected.

After peaking in late January at nearly 900 new cases per 100,000 residents in 14-days, the coronavirus contagion indicator in Spain has dropped to 117 per 100,000.

Still, its descent has stalled in the past days as new infections are spreading among unvaccinated groups.

Spain has counted over 80,000 Covid-19 deaths in the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie