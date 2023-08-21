Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 21 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo Olga Carmona pictured during the World Cup final.
# RIP
Spain's Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after scoring World Cup-winning goal
A statement confirmed the news.
17.6k
21
1 hour ago

THE FATHER of Spain’s World Cup final match-winner Olga Carmona has died, the defender’s club Real Madrid have announced.

The news came just hours after Carmona scored the only goal of Sunday’s showpiece match against England in Sydney.

Carmona, who was captain for the tournament, struck in the 29th minute as Spain beat the Lionesses 1-0 at Stadium Australia to claim their first world title.

A statement from Real Madrid read: “Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) also offered their condolences in a statement announcing the news, which read: “The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

“We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
21
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     