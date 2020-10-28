#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Backlash after Spanish politicians attend awards ceremony just hours after curfew announced

“We are aware that we should be an example for the wider public and we don’t want news like [this] to emerge,” a Government spokesperson said.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 10:21 AM
11 minutes ago 1,618 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5246787
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

AN AWARDS CEREMONY hosted by a Spanish news website, and attended by several Government ministers, has drawn criticism in Spain. 

The ceremony hosted by news website El Español was held in Madrid just hours after a State of Emergency was declared amid rising Covid-19 cases. 

The event was attended by Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, Defence Minister Margarita Robles, Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo, and Culture Minister José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. 

It was also attended by the presidents of three regions, business representatives and sport players, Politico reports

Despite being in full compliance with “all the protocols”, Finance Minister María Jesús Montero told a press conference yesterday that the Government should be careful to ensure such situations “are not misinterpreted.”

“The event met with all the guarantees…but after seeing how the information has been reported today, it is time for an act of self-reflection by all of us who must take part in public events to limit our participation in physical events as much as possible,” she said.  

“We are aware that we should be an example for the wider public and we don’t want news like [this] to emerge,” said Montero. 

The website which hosted the ceremony posted an extensive number of photographs taken at the glitzy event, drawing criticism from people who are being asked to comply with Public Health guidance. 

El Español’s director Pedro J. Ramírez later stressed that the event was attended by 80 people, or 33% of the venue’s capacity.

Other restrictions, including social distancing and an 11pm curfew, were also adhered to, according to the organisers.

The Spanish government on Sunday declared a new national state of emergency that includes an overnight curfew aimed at avoiding a repeat of the near collapse of the country’s hospitals.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the decision to restrict free movement on the streets of Spain between 11pm and 6am allows exceptions for commuting to work, buying medicine and caring for elderly and young family members.

He said that the curfew takes effect on Sunday night and will likely remain in place for six months.

Spain reported almost 20,000 new daily cases and 231 more fatalities on Friday, taking the country’s death toll in the pandemic to 34,752.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

