Wednesday 23 June 2021
Spanish court approves extradition of software entrepreneur John McAfee to US

The 75-year-old was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 5:55 PM
Antivirus software entrepreneur, John McAfee
Image: PA
Image: PA

SPAIN’S NATIONAL COURT has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges.

The decision can be appealed and the final extradition will need to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet.

Tennessee prosecutors charged 75-year-old McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The charges, which carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years, refer to the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2018, according to the Spanish court’s ruling on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport.

A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

In a hearing held via video-link earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the US.

