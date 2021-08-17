Spanish police release image of operation targetting Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

SPANISH POLICE HAVE released an image of the operation that resulted in the arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in the Costa del Sol last week.

Hutch, 58, was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in Fuengirola in Southern Spain by a team from the Guardia Civil.

The force has worked in conjunction with detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau here in recent years as gardaí worked to quell the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Gardaí had sought the warrant as part of their investigation into the Regency attack in 2016 in which Kinahan crime gang figure David Byrne was murdered.

Sources said officers believe Hutch, 58, had been in Spain for just a few days.

Spanish police said Hutch was located in a house in the centre of the town of Fuengirola and officers set up surveillance on the property.

Hutch left the house last Thursday, a police statement said, and made a number of stops in Malaga, including at a well-known restaurant. It was there that he was detained by the Guardia Civil.

A search of the house he had been staying at was carried out last Friday.

Regency attack

Gardaí have said that the Regency attack was carried out by the Hutch Organised Crime Group in response to the murder of Gerry Hutch’s nephew Gary.

He was shot dead in Spain in September, 2015, in a dispute over money with members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

Gary Hutch killed by James ‘Frizzy’ Quinn in Spain in September 2015 following a dispute with the Kinahan Organised Crime Group over money. His one-time friend Quinn is serving a 22-year sentence in a Spanish jail having been convicted in 2018.

An armed gang, which included gunmen dressed as gardaí and another dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, burst into a boxing weigh-in at the Drumcondra hotel in February 2016.

Daniel Kinahan was believed to be the intended target but he was able to escape, while David Byrne was shot dead by a man carrying an AK47 style rifle in the foyer of the hotel.

Patrick Hutch Junior, another nephew of The Monk, who was accused of being the gunman in the blonde wig, walked free from the Special Criminal Court two years ago when his trial collapsed.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy