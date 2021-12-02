Spanish student in court over graffiti attack on train carriage at Clontarf Dart station

A SPANISH STUDENT on a mini-break has been denied bail after he was accused causing more than €10,000 worth of graffiti damage to a train carriage in Dublin.

Enrique Martin Gutierrez, 20, of Calle de Frias, Burgas, Spain, was arrested yesterday for criminal damage at Clontarf Dart station.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Tom Blake told the court he watched CCTV footage and then arrested Gutierrez, a student and part-time restaurant worker.

The court heard he came to Ireland on Sunday with a friend and intended to leave tomorrow. The student listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter.

Garda Blake’s objection to bail was based on the defendant’s lack of ties to Ireland. He said the accused came here on a holiday.

The late court bail hearing was told Iarnród Éireann estimated the damage was in excess of €10,000.

Garda Blake said directions from the DPP have not been received. It was alleged the type of graffiti was known as “tags”.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said his client wished to have his case dealt with and to plead guilty.

Noting the value, however, Judge David McHugh said the DPP had to give a direction.

Pleading for bail, Boyle said the second-year university student who studies food processing came to Ireland with friends.

Between them, they had €5,000 which could be lodged to alleviate concerns.

His passport was still in Spain, the court heard.

The garda agreed with the solicitor that it was a worry that the accused claimed he planned to get a flight home at 8am tomorrow because there were no flights to Spain at that time.

Boyle said if released his client could use homeless accommodation. Judge McHugh said Gutierrez had no ties to the State, and he refused bail.

He remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court tomorrow.

Legal aid was granted.

