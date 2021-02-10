#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should Ireland give their spare doses to other countries after at-risk groups are vaccinated?

WHO’s Dr David Nabarro told the Oireachtas yesterday that vaccine access “should not be on the basis of geographical location or nationality”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 8:21 AM
14 minutes ago 3,480 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350418
Dr Nabarro addressed TDs and Senators yesterday.
Image: Oireachtas TV
Dr Nabarro addressed TDs and Senators yesterday.
Dr Nabarro addressed TDs and Senators yesterday.
Image: Oireachtas TV

AT THE OIREACHTAS Foreign Affairs Committee yesterday, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro spoke about global vaccine access.

He said that the WHO is clear in its view that the order of priority for vaccines should begin with “health workers, older people and people with concomitant illnesses, wherever they are.”

He said that vaccine access “should not on the basis of geographical location or nationality” and that “countries with spare vaccine should be giving that spare vaccine to COVAX immediately”. COVAX is the WHO’s programme that seeks to ensure equitable access to vaccines.

Nabarro said he wouldn’t say that wealthy countries are “hoarding” vaccines because there is currently a shortage, but that there are certainly putting “immense demands” on manufacturers to fulfil orders to them. 

He said that while infection rates may be currently decreasing in Europe this was not the global experience. 

So, what do you think? Should Ireland give their spare doses to other countries after at-risk groups are vaccinated?


Poll Results:

No (125)
Yes (113)
Not sure (36)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie