Poll: Should Ireland give their spare doses to other countries after at-risk groups are vaccinated?

AT THE OIREACHTAS Foreign Affairs Committee yesterday, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro spoke about global vaccine access.

He said that the WHO is clear in its view that the order of priority for vaccines should begin with “health workers, older people and people with concomitant illnesses, wherever they are.”

He said that vaccine access “should not on the basis of geographical location or nationality” and that “countries with spare vaccine should be giving that spare vaccine to COVAX immediately”. COVAX is the WHO’s programme that seeks to ensure equitable access to vaccines.

Nabarro said he wouldn’t say that wealthy countries are “hoarding” vaccines because there is currently a shortage, but that there are certainly putting “immense demands” on manufacturers to fulfil orders to them.

He said that while infection rates may be currently decreasing in Europe this was not the global experience.

