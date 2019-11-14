This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Army general tells chief architect to 'shut his mouth' over Notre Dame reconstruction

A devastating fire ripped through the iconic cathedral in April.

By AFP Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 9:20 PM
5 minutes ago 559 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892395
Image: Sadak Souici/PA Images
Image: Sadak Souici/PA Images

A FRENCH ARMY general responsible for rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was rebuked today after telling the chief architect to “shut his mouth” in a sign of tension over the cathedral’s future appearance.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin lost his cool with architect Philippe Villeneuve in a dispute over whether to replace the spire – which was toppled in the 15 April blaze – with an exact replica or mix things up with a modern twist. 

“As for the chief architect, I have already explained that he should shut his mouth,” Georgelin said to gasps of astonishment at a meeting of the cultural affairs committee of the lower house National Assembly last night. 

Culture Minister Franck Riester tweeted today that Georgelin’s outburst was “not acceptable”.

“Respect is a cardinal value in our society. As public officials, we must be exemplary,” he said.

President Emmanuel Macron – who appointed Georgelin to head the massive reconstruction project – has said he is in favour of adding a “contemporary” touch to the spire.

But Villeneuve insists it must be redone exactly as it was before.

Georgelin, a former army chief of staff, suggested that “we move ahead in wisdom so that we can serenely make the best choice for Notre Dame, for Paris, for the world”.

He said the final option will be decided in 2021, and called in the meantime for the “hustle and bustle” over the issue to stop.

Georgelin confirmed the five-year timeframe set by Macron for rebuilding the cathedral — a deadline some experts see as too ambitious.

Villeneuve, however, has said the target could only be met if the spire is rebuilt to resemble its former self.

‘Still in danger’

Notre Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the River Seine in Paris, lost its gothic spire, roof and many precious artefacts in the  blaze.

Paris prosecutors said in June a poorly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the fire and opened an investigation into criminal negligence.

Last month, the culture ministry said nearly €1 billion had been pledged or raised for the gargantuan reconstruction. 

The cathedral is still enveloped in scaffolding and plastic sheeting.

Georgelin told MPs Notre Dame ”remains in danger”.

“The phase of securing the edifice is not over. It will be done when the scaffolding around the spire has been dismantled,” he said, and warned of winter gales threatening to “destabilise” the temporary, protective structure.

On the positive side, Notre Dame ”no longer seems to be emitting lead” – a major concern shortly after the disaster that saw hundreds of tonnes of lead in the roof and steeple melt.

Villeneuve, the cathedral’s architect since 2013, last month said: “Either I restore it identically, it will be me, or they make a contemporary spire and it will be someone else.”

- © AFP 2019

