Advertisement
House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle PA
Chaos in the Commons

House of Commons Speaker faces calls to resign over unusual handling of Gaza ceasefire vote

A change from convention in how an Opposition motion was handled sparked outcry from MPs.
3
1.6k
19 minutes ago

THE UK PARLIAMENT erupted into chaos yesterday over a decision by the Speaker to change the usual order of events while voting on a motion about a Gaza ceasefire.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has been criticised by MPs for his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate, which was tabled by the Scottish National Party on one of a small number of days where, as the second-largest opposition party, it is given the power to lead debates.

The Speaker is facing calls to resign over how he conducted the sitting.

The SNP used one of its ‘Opposition Day’ debates to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and “an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”.

Typically, in the House of Commons, if the government tables an amendment to an Opposition Day debate motion, the original motion will be put to a vote first. If it is rejected, then the government’s amended version will be voted on.

MPs expected that the SNP motion and the government’s amendment would both be debated and voted on yesterday.

However, Hoyle, as Speaker, also selected a Labour amendment as well as the government’s amendment, saying he wanted MPs to consider the “widest possible range of options”.

Labour’s amendment would be voted on before the SNP’s and sought to change the original motion, making the SNP feel its opportunity to have its motion debated and voted on was being denied.

The Labour Party’s amendment sought to change the motion to call for an immediate ceasefire, emphasising that that would involve both sides agreeing to lay down their arms and the return of all hostages taken by Hamas, and calling for a diplomatic process for achieving a two-state solution and lasting peace. 

Opposition Day debate motions are non-binding on the UK government but act as a as a signal of the feelings within the House of Commons on a matter.

When Hoyle announced his unusual decision at the start of the session, he was met with immediate uproar, with shouts calling for him to resign and “shame” coming from the SNP and the Conservatives.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Conservative) accused Hoyle of having “hijacked” the debate and said it had become a “political row within the Labour Party”.

“Regrettably, Mr Speaker has inserted himself into that row with today’s decision and undermined the confidence of this House in being able to rely on its long-established standing orders to govern its debates.”

She said the government would take no part in votes linked to the motion.

A debate on the issue was overshadowed by heated exchanges of points of orders, including a request for ministers to sign a no-confidence motion in the Speaker, as well a vote on whether the House should sit in private that was defeated.

Labour’s amendment was deemed approved by the Commons without a formal vote being called when the Deputy Speaker ruled that it had been approved based on the shouts of MPs.

Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg later challenged the ruling and said: “It is absolutely extraordinary that that noise level was deemed to be ‘aye’.”

Some MPs were frustrated a formal vote did not take place as many had wanted to officially record their decision and show constituents they supported a ceasefire.

After the Labour amendment was approved, Hoyle apologised to the Commons – and was met by shouts of “resign” from some MPs.

“I wanted all to ensure they could express their views and all sides of the House could vote. As it was, in particular the SNP were ultimately unable to vote on their proposition,” Hoyle said.

“That was never my intention for it to end like this. I was absolutely convinced that the decision was done with the right intentions. I recognise the strength of feeling of members on this issue,” he said.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said it would take significant convincing for him to believe that the Speaker’s position was “not now intolerable” and said his party had been treated with “complete and utter contempt”.

Flynn called for an investigation and indicated he believed Labour leader Keir Starmer and Labour’s chief whip had put pressure on Hoyle over the amendment.

Labour frontbencher John Healey claimed to BBC Newsnight that it was “totally untrue that he was put under pressure”. 

Additional reporting by Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     