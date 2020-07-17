Two more men charged with involvement in attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately

TWO MORE MEN have been charged this evening at the Special Criminal Court with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately.

Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonashaugh Road, Dublin 17, on 10 May, 2017.

David Duffy (33) of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Douglas Glynn (35) of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, both appeared at the non-jury court charged with the offence under Section 72 (1) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charge alleges that between 7 December, 2016, and 6 April, 2017, both dates inclusive, and with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation, or any of its members, to commit a crime or a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence.

Duffy is accused of the offence at a location within the State while Glynn is accused of the offence within and outside of the State.

Detective Garda Anthony Kennedy told Ciara Vibien, for the State, that he arrested Duffy at 7.06am at his home on 16 July and conveyed him to Irishtown Garda Station where he was cautioned and detained.

On foot of a DPP direction that both men be tried at the Special Criminal Court, both were charged in the body of the Criminal Courts of Justice building this afternoon.

Solicitor Brian Coveney, for Duffy, said that a bail application and a free legal aid application on behalf of his client would be made on 31 July at the three-judge court and he was remanded in custody to that date.

Detective Garda Jonathan O’Leary told Vibien that he arrested Glynn at 7.01am at Alfie Byrne House, Dublin 1, and that he conveyed Glynn also to Irishtown Garda Station where he was cautioned and detained.

Simon Matthews BL, for Glynn, also said that he would make a bail application and a free legal aid application on 31 July.

Presiding judge Justice Alexander Owens ordered both to be remanded in custody to reappear at the court on 31 July.

This evening’s charging brings the total number of those who have appeared before the courts in relation to participation in the attempted murder to five.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.