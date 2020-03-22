This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Special detective unit investigating dissident republicans arrests three men in the midlands

They are currently being held in garda stations around Dublin.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 7:13 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit investigating dissident republican activity in the State. 

The men, two aged in their forties and one in his fifties, were arrested today in the midlands area under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The SDU was supported by the Emergency Response Unit and other national units during the arrest operation, gardaí said.

A spokesman said “this remains a live operation and further searches are being carried out by the Special Detective Unit supported by Divisional Search team and the Garda Dog Unit”.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s determination to ensure the security of our state, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation.

“All of An Garda Síochána’s specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the state continued to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time.”

