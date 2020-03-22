Special detective unit investigating dissident republicans arrests three men in the midlands

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit investigating dissident republican activity in the State.

The men, two aged in their forties and one in his fifties, were arrested today in the midlands area under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

They are currently being held in garda stations around Dublin.

The SDU was supported by the Emergency Response Unit and other national units during the arrest operation, gardaí said.

A spokesman said “this remains a live operation and further searches are being carried out by the Special Detective Unit supported by Divisional Search team and the Garda Dog Unit”.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s determination to ensure the security of our state, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation.

“All of An Garda Síochána’s specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the state continued to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time.”