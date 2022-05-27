#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

Communication of plans for special needs education ‘less than ideal’, Harris says

The Higher Education minister said it’s “absolutely essential” that the number of special education classes in mainstream schools is increased.

By Céimin Burke Friday 27 May 2022, 11:22 AM
47 minutes ago 1,172 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5775604
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE MINISTER FOR Higher Education Simon Harris says elements of the communication around government proposals to open designated education centres for children with special educational needs has been “less than ideal”.

It emerged in a report in the Irish Times this week that the government plans to open five so-called “special education centres” later this year as an emergency measure in response to a shortage of appropriate school places.

The proposal prompted a swift backlash from parents and advocacy groups, who have expressed concerns that it will end up being a permanent measure rather than a temporary fix.

Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan subsequently said the proposal “is in development and is still at a very early stage”.

Simon Harris said today that it’s very important that there’s very intensive engagement with stakeholders, particularly parents of children with special educational needs, about the plans.

“It’s absolutely essential that we do everything we can to increase the number of special education classes in mainstream schools. Remember, these are children who have been assessed as needing to attend mainstream school with special additional supports. Those supports should be put in place,” Harris said.

“I think the phrase ‘centre’ did offend people and I also think the way the information came into the public domain, as my colleague Minister Madigan acknowledged, was less than ideal. So, it’s really important to find a solution,” he added.

Inclusion Ireland, which advocates for people with intellectual disabilities, said it was “shocked and appalled” by the proposal, describing it as being “like ten steps backwards on the path to inclusive education”.

Minister Harris acknowledged that many parents are under “massive stress” due to the situation but said significant progress has been made in terms of inclusion and special needs education.

“The first thing I’d say is nobody wants to go backwards. We’ve made a lot of progress as a country in terms of inclusion, in terms of special needs education. We’re still on a journey, we’ve more to do,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s important that we try and find a solution, and a way forward that works for everyone. Most importantly, it works for children, who absolutely have a legal entitlement, a constitutional right – and an ethical obligation on us – to support their education within their community.”

The higher education minister plans to bring proposals to Cabinet next week which aim to increase inclusion of people with disabilities in third-level education.

Harris was speaking at the launch of the next phase of construction of the Royal College of Surgeons’ (RCSI) campus development in Dublin city centre. He said the development is going to have a “real public benefit”.

“It’s going to literally move the front door of this wonderful university in Ireland onto Stephen’s Green. I think it’ll be transformational for the city, as well as really progressive for medical education,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie