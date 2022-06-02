Harris says education centres for students with special educational needs 'won't fly' with public

HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER Simon Harris has said that the Government’s proposal to open special education centres for children with special educational needs without a school place in Dublin “won’t fly”.

Stakeholders are meeting with Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan today to find out if the proposal is still being considered.

Groups met with Madigan on Tuesday to discuss the plan, but it was unclear whether it was still being considered.

It emerged last week that the Government proposed opening five centres in Dublin in September as an emergency measure in response to a shortage of appropriate school places for children with special educational needs.

But the plan was highly criticised by parents and stakeholders, who called it regressive and segregative to children with special educational needs, with some concerned that the temporary measure could easily become permanent.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme this morning, Harris said the proposal “is not a good one”.

“It is my personal view that this idea won’t fly. I am very clear in relation to that, and I base that not just on my own view, but on the views of people I know, of families that I represent in my own constituency, and indeed on my own background in this area,” he said.

“We have made a lot of progress as a country in relation to special needs education and inclusion in general, and we just need to be very careful we don’t go backwards.”

He said Madigan is doing “an incredible job” in working with schools to try to increase classrooms.

“This was an idea that I think landed in a way that it was never meant to. It possibly got into the public domain in a way it was never meant to. It was meant to be consulted, discussed. That’s not what happened. It caused a lot of hurt last week,” he said.

This was a very difficult week for people with autism in our country and for worried parents. Something good now needs to come from it.

He said Madigan is “a very progressive minister” and that added that he has no doubt she will “listen to the advocacy groups, work with them and will come up with a way forward”.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the Minister said she has committed to using her Section 37a powers to compel a school to provide additional places “if necessary”, but the statement made no mention of the proposed special education centres.

A Section 37a notice is a legally binding intervention from the minister to schools to establish additional classes for children with special needs. It can take up to 18 months to complete.

Madigan said that the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) had formally written to her to advise her that there is insufficient special class capacity in primary schools and special school capacity in Dublin.

“The NCSE’s opinion is based on an analysis of its available data, engagement with schools, school patrons and parental groups,” she said.

She said the NCSE will provide a detailed report on the matter to her, which will consider existing provision, any relevant proposed building works and which schools may be able to provide additional provision.

“In preparing this report, the legislation requires the NCSE to consult with school patrons, national parent bodies, school management bodies and the teacher unions. I have asked that this be done as quickly as possible,” she added.

“Everyone would prefer that schools welcome students that need school places into their schools, and would open the classes needed, with the support of the Department and NCSE. I was pleased to meet with stakeholders again today on this, and to reiterate that I won’t hesitate to compel schools to open classes if it is necessary to do so.

‘Major concerns’

Speaking to The Journal last week, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) Sinéad Gibney said the institution has “major concerns” about the proposal.

“From a legal perspective, what we will be doing is really looking at our legal powers and determining if this is an issue that we’d like to apply them to. We have a plenary meeting of the Commission on Thursday where we’ll be discussing it,” she said.

She said IHREC has concerns around Constitutional rights, as well as rights under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Under Article 24 of the UN CRPD, the State holds an obligation to ensure that: “Persons with disabilities are not excluded from the general education system on the basis of disability, and that children with disabilities are not excluded from free and compulsory primary education, or from secondary education, on the basis of disability”.

Gibney said the proposal is “simply not in line” with the rights set out under the CRPD.

“We have defined and enshrined in our Constitution a right to appropriate education, and this is not appropriate. Segregation is not appropriate or inclusive in education. So we do see it as a potential area which we will look at if the Government chooses to proceed with its plan for the centres,” she said.

She added that IHREC would be in favour of emergency measures to amend the Section 37a powers to make the process stronger and faster.

“[Section] 37a was built to do exactly this, so that the Minister could compel the opening of classes where there was resistance in schools, and if it’s not working, fix it,” she said.

“I would rather that the Government would throw their energy and resources into something like that, than into these stopgap measures which have been suggested.”

CEO of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) John Kearney has said there are “roughly 160″ children nationally who do not have a special educational needs place in school.

“Ultimately for us long-term, every school in the country would have special class placements. We’re working towards that,” he said.