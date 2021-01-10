#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

Advocacy groups to meet Education Minister tomorrow over closure of special education schools

Disability advocates have said that the closure of schools “left families and children with special educational needs reeling”.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 4:11 PM
14 minutes ago 681 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321406
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

DISABILITY ADVOCACY GROUPS are meeting with Minister for Education Norma Foley tomorrow to discuss the closure of special education schools.

Down Syndrome Ireland, Inclusion Ireland and AsIAm are calling for “urgent progress” to protect vulnerable students in the wake of the government’s decision to close schools for children with special needs.

Disability advocates expressed disappointment at the decision earlier this week and asked that supports be put in place for students and their families.

In a statement today, the three groups said that the announcement “left families and children with special educational needs reeling”.

“After raising hopes of a return to school for many with special educational needs, the rug was then pulled from underneath them,” the groups said.

They said families are concerned that “further regression and distress will be experienced during another potentially lengthy closure period with no plan on how these children can be supported by the State”.

The stories and experiences shared by parents in the media last week were stark illustrations of the negative impact a complete withdrawal of educational support can have on children with SEN.”

The government’s plan for education initially involved special education schools remaining open and Leaving Certificate students coming to in-person classes three days a week.

However, the government made a rapid u-turn, with special education needs students and sixth years joining all other students in the closure of schools.

Announcing the change, Foley said that “it is with regret that I announce that, dedespite the confirmation by Public Health that schools remain safe, that children in special schools and special classes and Leaving Certificate students will not be extended in-person learning”.

“Unfortunately I am left with no alternative but to pause the limited reopening on Monday to allow further engagement with all education stakeholders.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Schools have been told to teach remotely until at least 31 January. 

Down Syndrome Ireland, Inclusion Ireland and AsIAm have said that a priority for the government must be “the reopening of special schools and classes, and in school education for children with SEN in mainstream classes”.

“Further support options must be made available for children who cannot attend in person,” the groups said.

“Until then, we need home tuition and other supports to be made available to bridge the gap.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie