Special schools to reopen on 11 February while special classes in other schools to return on 22 February

SPECIAL SCHOOLS WILL reopen at 50% capacity on 11 February, it emerged this evening.

Union Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants, backed the plan and told its members that the proposed changes make returning to work “as safe as it could possibly be”.

The revised plans mean that special schools will reopen at 50% capacity on 11 February while special classes in other schools will reopen for all students from 22 February.

The plans include “significantly enhanced” safety measures for students and staff.

The measures include PPE, the number of people in classrooms, and provisions for SNAs and teachers who are medically vulnerable or pregnant.

Fórsa said that SNAs would be in the first 30% of the population to receive a vaccine against Covid-19.

Plans with information on reopening are to be circulated to schools tomorrow.

More to follow.