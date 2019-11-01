Speed camera operators plan further strike action after rejecting pay proposals

MEMBERS OF THE trade union Siptu working for the national speed camera van operator GoSafe have rejected a proposal to resolve the ongoing dispute.

Staff voted this evening to reject pay deal offered by the company in the ongoing dispute centred around working conditions and union recognition.

GoSafe said this evening that management and staff representatives had reached an agreement “in principle” on both a new roster and improved pay conditions.

However, when both issues were put to all workers, the ballot on pay did not secure the majority approval of staff.

According to GoSafe, the pay improvements provided for “an increase in base rate pay of 9.75% over three years, bank holiday rates at 1.5-time base rate, and enhanced employer PRSA contributions and holiday terms”.

The company said management is keen to reconvene talks with the staff representative body.

We have made this known to the independent chair who has overseen the process, informing him of our immediate availability for further talks. We remain positive about the process and believe an agreement on pay is achievable.

Trade union Siptu said its members employed by GoSafe are planning further industrial action on 7 November, following on from the 72-hour strike over bank holiday weekend and a one-day stoppage on 28 September.

GoSafe plans to minimise disruptions caused by Siptu’s action by having 80% of its roadside safety cameras operational on the day.

Siptu organiser Brendan Carr said previously that under the agreements made between Siptu and other public service unions with the Government, state bodies should not use the services of companies which refuse to engage with the State’s industrial relations machinery.

“GoSafe has refused to attend the Workplace Relation Commission in relation to its dispute with SIPTU members over conditions of employment and health and safety issues and has also refused to implement a Labour Court recommendation.”

GoSafe said it currently operates an engagement model with the current staff representative body and “it is our expectation, taking account of staff feedback that we will continue with this co-operative and transparent approach”.

“Crucially, we have signalled to Siptu that we are open to exploring how the current staff representative body and Siptu could work together for those employees that they represent,” a GoSafe spokesperson said.

GoSafe operates speed camera vans under a contract with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána said that it was not commenting on the dispute.