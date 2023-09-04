Use of speed cameras to increase by 20% following 'worrying increase' in road deaths

THE MINISTER FOR Justice Helen McEntee has said the use of speed detection cameras operating on Irish roads is to increase by 20%.

An additional €1.2 million is to be allocated for GoSafe vans, which provide and operate safety cameras in Ireland.

The funding will increase monitoring hours by the GoSafe cameras by an extra 1,500 hours per month until the end of this year. The move will bring the number of GoSafe hours up to 9,000 per month.

McEntee said she will meet with Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers tomorrow to discuss the “worrying trends” with road deaths.

There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far this year, which is 23 more than the same period in 2022 and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

One third of deaths this year have been people under 25. Approximately a quarter (29) were pedestrians.

Speaking to reporters in Co Meath, McEntee expressed condolences to all those who have lost loved ones on the roads in 2023.

“Our sole focus tomorrow is to see what more we can do collectively as colleagues, as a Government working with those organisations to try and reverse what are very worrying trends of road deaths in the last weeks and few months.”

She said everyone has been “shocked” by the recent loss of life on Irish roads and concerned by the increase in road fatalities this year “after many years of progress in making our roads safer”.

Garda recruitment

McEntee also said the recruitment of more gardaí would give Garda Commissioner Drew Harris more resources to enforce road safety rules.

“I have said consistently I want more gardai, full stop, out on the beat doing their job,” she said.

“Obviously, where they go to then is a matter for the Garda Commissioner, but it’s my ambition to make sure in the coming months we have as many members of An Garda Síochána that then will allow the Garda Commissioner to deploy them to units like the roads policing unit.

“But it’s important to note, it’s not just the gardaí in the roads policing units that deal with traffic and road crimes, it is all members of An Garda Síochána that play their part as well.”

Asked about the prospect of the Government legislating to reduce some speeds limits and introduce penalty points for multiple offences committed in one incident, McEntee said she would be supportive of any measures that would “change people’s behaviour”.

“We’ve seen in the past where legislation has been changed, where penalty points have been introduced for certain types of offences, it has actually changed people’s behaviour, we have seen reductions in those type of offences,” she continued.

“So, I think anything that will change behaviours, because this should always be about prevention, this should always be about trying to prevent people from taking risks when they are out driving, and so any legislation that would do that, I’d fully support it.

“I know reduction of speed limits is something that Minister (Jack) Chambers is looking at. Again, I would support that where it is recommended and where it will actually bring about those changes (in behaviour).”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said it’s important to examine changes in a “coordinated manner”.

“There does seem to be some logic in relation to that penalty points suggestion, but I’d like to hear from the ministers in bringing forward any proposals. Obviously, issues around enforcement are key as well and also issues for all of us as we go about our business and go about our lives on the road.”

National Slow Down Day

McEntee made the announcement as gardaí rolled out National Slow Down Day.

Gardaí recorded speeding incidents of up to 155km/h in the first hours of the initiative, designed to encourage drivers to comply with the limits.

Today was chosen as National Slow Down Day to coincide with the return to school, which sees a considerable increase in the number of vulnerable road users such as young pedestrians and cyclists.

It also comes after several tragic deaths on the roads in a short period of time, including the deaths of a toddler and his grandparents and a brother and sister and their two friends.

The Garda Press Office said this morning that the speeds of 37,916 vehicles were checked in the first five hours of the awareness day.

One of the 127 motorists detected driving in excess of the speed limit was travelling at 155km/h on the M6 in Westmeath, gardaí said.

Additional reporting from Jane Moore