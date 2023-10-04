15km/h speed limit for bikes being proposed for some greenways under draft changes to byelaws

A SPEED LIMIT of 15km/h for bikes on some canal and river greenways could be implemented under draft changes to byelaws by Waterways Ireland.

Waterways Ireland have prepared draft changes to the byelaws for the Shannon Navigation, and for the Grand and Royal Canals and Barrow Navigation.

The draft revisions to the canal byelaws state that no person shall “exceed a speed of 15km/h on any bicycle, tricycle or powered personal transporter while using any greenway”.

A public consultation on the draft revisions opened on 19 June. A closing date to the consulation has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking to The Journal, Feljin Jose, chairperson of the Dublin Commuter Coalition, said that the proposed 15km/h speed limit for cyclists on some greenways is “unrealistic and not achievable”.

“First of all, bicycles don’t have speedometers, I don’t know what speed I’m doing, so how would you enforce it?” Jose said.

“I think it’s misguided, to be honest.”

Jose said 15km/h would be considered a slow pace of cycling.

He noted that some greenways have long routes and expecting people to follow a 15km/h speed limit is “not realistic”.

He added that people “should cycle on greenways with care, on shared spaces and with due respect to pedestrians”.

In a statement to The Journal, Waterways Ireland said that in the last 30 years since the byelaws were last updated, “people’s attitudes towards and interest in protecting the environment and being outdoors has changed hugely”.

Waterways Ireland said the draft byelaws “reflect the substantial change in our responsibilities to maintain safe shared public spaces, and plan ahead for growing use in the future”.

“Waterways Ireland’s greenways have been designed as shared leisure and recreational spaces for, walkers, cyclists, anglers old people, children, and are accessible for people who use wheelchairs, pushchairs, walkers, and other mobility equipment,” it said.

“The principles of shared space require all of us to consider other users and moderate our speed and activity so as not to impede others,” it added.

Waterways Ireland said the the speed limit included in the proposed canal byelaws “takes the above into consideration”.

When asked how it plans to enforce such a speed limit, Waterways Ireland said it will “recruit and train additional authorised officers to implement the byelaws”.

“We welcome people to read the draft byelaws at waterwaysireland.org and participate in the public consultation, whether it’s as an angler, boater, a walker, a cyclist or a member of a waterside community. With everyone’s voice heard we can make better byelaws.”

Waterways Ireland manages over 800km of publicly owned land and waterways along the Grand and Royal Canals, Barrow Navigation, Shannon Navigation and the Shannon-Erne Waterway.