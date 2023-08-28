Review will 'radically change' mismatch of speed limits on Irish roads, says minister

A REVIEW INTO speed limits in Ireland will be brought to government for approval in the “coming weeks”, according to Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers.

As part of the government’s Road Safety Strategy, a review has been underway to examine the framework used for setting of speed limits in Ireland.

The review also gave specific consideration to the introduction of a 30km/h default speed limit in urban areas.

Currently, the default speed limit for built-up areas is 50 km/h.

An assessment has been carried out on existing speed limits including the current guidance document used for setting speed limits.

It also looked at best practice internationally and an analysis was also carried out into other potential options.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News At One, Chambers said he plans to publish the completed review in the coming weeks.

He said it “will quite radically change a lot of the fragmentation and the mismatch of speed limits we see on our roads”.

His comments come as the number of people who have died on Irish roads this year rose to 120, something the minister said was a “worrying trend”.

Chambers said he was keen to make the point that he was not referring to any particular recent incidents with his comments.

A lot of progress had been made with road safety over the years, but the minister said this has been reversed especially since Covid.

Once the speed limit review is published, it is understood an implementation plan will be prepared.

The group established to carry out the review in late 2021 is comprised of representatives of the Department of Transport, the National Transport Agency (NTA), Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), local authorities, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána.

While the review is driven by road safety, it is also guided by requirements in relation to climate change and active travel.

Speaking on radio this afternoon, Chambers said there is also a need for “strengthened” garda enforcement of the road safety laws.

“We do need strengthened enforcement,” he said, adding that it will “important” this is in place from now until the year end to address this worrying trend in road deaths.

Chambers said work was also underway with the RSA on messaging and “freshening” the communications around road safety.