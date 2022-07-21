Gardaí identify 61 new locations to park speed camera vans from next week

GARDAÍ HAVE IDENTIFIED 61 new areas for mobile speed-monitoring cameras across 23 counties.

The new ‘safety camera zones’ – locations where camera vans can park to record speeds – are due to come into operation next Tuesday from 6am, bringing the total number in the country to 1,373.

A garda statement said that the cameras operate in places with a history of speed-related collisions.

The new locations were selected after an analysis of data from fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and concerns of local communities, the statement said.

Most of the new zones – 48.7% – are on regional roads.

20.4% are on national roads and 4.8% are on motorways, with another 7% on local roads and another 19.1% unclassified.

Superintendent Thomas Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said that “when someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists”.

“Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.

“By identifying and targeting these high-risk areas, the aim is to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions.”