Tuesday 1 March 2022
Motorist caught driving 90km/h in a 50km/h zone on National Slow Down Day

Another driver was caught travelling 152km/h in a 120km area.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 10:05 PM
A MOTORIST WAS driving 90km/h today in a 50km/h area of Dublin 8 when their speed was checked by gardaí on National Slow Down Day.

599 vehicles have been detected travelling at speeds over the limit since 7am this morning.

Some of them were travelling up to 40km/h beyond the limit.

The fastest speed recorded was a motorist driving 152km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 in Mooretown, Co Kildare.

The annual “Slow Down Day” aims to remind drivers about the dangers of speeding and reduce instances of driving over the speed limit.

Chief Superintendent of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Michael Hennebry, said today that enforcement operations “continue to detect motorists travelling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits”.

“This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

“This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It’s about saving lives”.

Here are some of the illegal speeds that gardaí detected today.

In Clare:

  • 86km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R463 Rosmadda West, Parteen

In Cork:

  • 89km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Skehard Road, Cork

In Dublin:

  • 90km/h in a 50km/h Zone on Cork Street, Dublin 8
  • 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd, Lucan
  • 119km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough, Lucan
  • 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Tymon North, Dublin 24

In Donegal:

  • 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R267 Portnason, Ballyshannon 

In Galway:

  • 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N63 Mountbellew Demesne, Mountbellew 

In Kerry:

  • 109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R577 Coolnageragh, Castleisland

In Kildare:

  • 152km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Mooretown, Kildare 

In Laois:

  • 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally

In Monaghan:

  • 79km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Monaghan Road, Castleblayney 

In Limerick:

  • 94km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Main Street, Oola

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie