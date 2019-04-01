This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sperm whale carcass washed onshore following sighting last week

Three sperm whales washed up this year, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said.

By Conor McCrave Monday 1 Apr 2019, 7:28 PM
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0009.JPG Source: IWDG

ONE OF THE biggest marine creatures in the world – the sperm whale – was discovered washed ashore in Galway yesterday. 

Last week, fishermen recorded seeing a carcass of a sperm whale, which are traditionally deep water mammals, close to the surface off the west coast of Ireland.

Marine animals such as whales often come ashore when they are dying after leaving their pod. 

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said the latest beaching was likely to be the same whale spotted last week. 

beached whale Source: IWDG

“Another sperm whale was washed up yesterday, this time at Mace Head, Moyrus in Connemara. It’s most likely the same whale reported floating by commercial fisherman fishing out of Ballyconeelly,” it said.

This circa 40 foot whale is in great condition and well worth taking a trip out to Mace Head to see. Three sperm whales washed up this year, it’s a little unusual but nothing sinister. 

“Please report any strandings to see if this is the start of something more worrying.”

On Tuesday, a sperm whale also washed up in Magheroarty in County Donegal. 

In February, the IWDG said a record number of whales and dolphins were washing up on Irish shores, partly due to them ingesting plastics and other materials floating in the ocean. 

Some 263 cetacean strandings were reported around the country and 44 more than the previous highest level of 219 in 2013.  

