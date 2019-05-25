Some fans weren't happy about the sound quality at last night's Spice Girls gig

An aerial view of Croke Park during last night's Spice Girls gig

SPICE GIRLS SINGER Melanie Brown has said she hopes the vocals and sound will be “much, much better” for their next concert after numerous fans complained about the sound at last night’s show in Dublin’s Croke Park.

Last night’s gig was the first date of the Spice Girls’ UK and Ireland tour with organisers MCD saying before the event that attendance was to be 75,000.

Tickets for the gig were priced between €59 and €191.

As the gig kicked off last night, some fans began to complain on social media about the sound quality in the stadium.

“Currently sitting in Croke Park, was absolutely buzzing to see you lot but it’s very disappointing cos the sound is really bad! We can’t hear a thing sitting up the top row, up the back, all we’re getting is mumble, and for €110 a ticket, not good,” one concert-goer wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user described the sound quality at the gig as “awful”.

“At the show in Croke Park and can’t hear a word from your mics, turn it up,” another woman who attended the gig tweeted.

Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B or Scary Spice, posted a video on her Instagram story following the show in which she addressed the sound quality.

“We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better,” she said.

Despite some complaints online about the sound, many other concert-goers appeared happy with the show.

“Fans screaming, dancing, singing the loudest I’ve ever heard, everyone standing in the seating area having the best time of our lives. Thanks for bringing back girl power,” one woman tweeted.

Another said: “Such a surreal night last night at the Spice Girls. Reliving the childhood was amazing, felt so emotional. Best night ever.”

Last night’s show wasn’t the first time concert-goers took issue with the sound quality at Croke Park.

Back in 2016, TheJournal.ie reported that there was multiple complaints over the sound quality at the Bruce Springsteen concert, with many fans leaving the concert early.

At the time, one music producer and sound engineer gave their opinion on why there may be sound issues at a place like Croke Park. That analysis can be read here.

Spice Girls are set to perform their next gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Monday.

MCD Productions has been contacted by TheJournal.ie for comment.