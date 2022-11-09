Gardaí confirm they have received sexual abuse complaints about religious order

GARDAÍ SAID THIS evening that they have received a number of allegations of abuse relating to the Spiritans.

It follows on from an RTÉ Documentary on One programme which broadcast allegations of abuse relating to the religious order.

Gardaí told The Journal that its Sexual Crime Management Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau receives referrals on an ongoing basis from Religious Orders throughout the country via Designated Liaison Persons.

“This office can confirm that referrals in respect of abuse allegations relating to Spiritan Schools and the Spiritan Order have been received,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“No further information can be disclosed in relation to individual referrals for operational reasons.

“An Garda Síochána urges any person who may have been the victim of any abuse to make contact with their local Garda station where they will be supported and treated with sensitivity or to contact a support agency.”

The Spiritans have been contacted for comment.