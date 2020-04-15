This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Woman charged after allegedly spitting on garda yesterday evening in Cabra

The woman in her 30s is due in court this morning over the incident.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 9:28 AM
48 minutes ago
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident that took place yesterday evening.

At around 6.20pm on St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin 7, a woman approached a marked garda car and began banging on it and shouting.

A garda spokesperson said that when a garda member exited the vehicle, the woman spat at the officer.

She is also alleged to have said she was awaiting test results for coronavirus. 

She was arrested at the scene and was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station. 

The woman has since been charged and will appear at Dublin District Court this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

