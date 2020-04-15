Woman charged after allegedly spitting on garda yesterday evening in Cabra

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident that took place yesterday evening.

At around 6.20pm on St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin 7, a woman approached a marked garda car and began banging on it and shouting.

A garda spokesperson said that when a garda member exited the vehicle, the woman spat at the officer.

She is also alleged to have said she was awaiting test results for coronavirus.

She was arrested at the scene and was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The woman has since been charged and will appear at Dublin District Court this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons