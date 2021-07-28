#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

‘890 million-year-old sponge fossils’ could be earliest animal life

If verified, the fossils may pre-date the next-oldest undisputed sponge fossils by around 350 million years.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 7:14 PM
46 minutes ago 3,166 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5508684
Study presents potential evidence for the earliest animal life (Elizabeth Turner/Laurentian University)
Study presents potential evidence for the earliest animal life (Elizabeth Turner/Laurentian University)
Study presents potential evidence for the earliest animal life (Elizabeth Turner/Laurentian University)

SPONGES MAY HAVE lived in oceans up to 890 million years ago, a study that identifies sponge-like structures within ancient reefs has suggested.

If verified, the findings could represent the earliest known fossilised animal body and may pre-date the next-oldest undisputed sponge fossils by around 350 million years, an expert said.

Sponges are simple animals, and genetic evidence from modern sponges suggests they emerged during the early Neoproterozoic era (1,000 million to 541 million years ago).

However, there have not been a lot of fossilised sponge bodies from this period.

Professor Elizabeth Turner, from Laurentian University in Ontario, Canada, examined rock samples from 890-million-year-old reefs in north-western Canada that were built by calcium carbonate-depositing bacteria.

She found branching networks of tube-shaped structures that contained, and were surrounded by, crystals of the mineral calcite.

These structures were found to closely resemble the fibrous skeleton found within horny sponges — a modern type used to make commercial bath sponges.

They were also similar to structures previously identified in calcium carbonate rocks that are thought to have been created by the decay of horny sponge bodies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prof Turner said the structures may be the fossilised remains of horny sponges that lived on, in and beside calcium carbonate reefs approximately 90 million years before Earth’s oxygen levels increased to levels thought to be necessary to support animal life.

embedded5751566 Field locations in Northwest Territories Canada (Elizabeth Turner/Laurentian University)

The findings could imply that the evolution of early animals occurred independently of this oxygenation event and that early animal life survived severe ice ages that occurred between 720 million and 635 million years ago, if the structures are accepted as sponge body fossils.

The study published in Nature said: “If vermiform microstructure is in fact the fossilised tissue of keratose sponges, the material described here would represent the oldest body-fossil evidence of animals known to date, and would provide the first physical evidence that animals emerged before the Neoproterozoic oxygenation event and survived through the glacial episodes of the Cryogenian period.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie