Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 9 August 2022
Advertisement

Consultant role to assist Sport Ireland in developing transgender policy goes unfilled

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland Dr Una May said Sport Ireland wants to provide governing bodies with general guidance and support.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,068 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5837026
Sport Ireland says ultimately each national governing body has responsibility for establishing their own rules and transgender policy.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Sport Ireland says ultimately each national governing body has responsibility for establishing their own rules and transgender policy.
Sport Ireland says ultimately each national governing body has responsibility for establishing their own rules and transgender policy.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SPORT IRELAND ISSUED a tender in June for a consultant to assist the organisation in developing some guidance in the area of its transgender policy, but it did not receive any successful applications.

Sport Ireland is a statutory authority which oversees the development of sport in Ireland. It operates under the government’s National Sports Policy.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland Dr Una May told The Journal that Sport Ireland wants to provide governing bodies of sports organisations “with general guidance and support”, but said ultimately “each national governing body does have responsibility for establishing their own rules”.

May said that “it’s an example of how complex it is that we didn’t actually receive any successful tenders at that stage”. 

She said in most cases, these rules are established by the International Federation and the sport organisations need to abide by the rules set out. 

Her comments comes as the Irish Independent reports that the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is carrying out a review of its transgender policy and may ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions.

Minister of State Jack Chambers said it is a “complex area” being discussed by every sporting organisation across the world as well as organisations in Ireland.

“I think it’s important that there’s a respectful and sensitive discussion. And obviously, every sport will have to assess this matter in the context of its own rules and its own sport. I know Sport Ireland will assist with sporting organisations when it comes to the development of their policies,” he said. 

“We’re working our way through the next phase, we’ve been liaising very closely with our international counterparts across a number of areas around the world, as well as our close neighbors in the UK and Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, who have developed their policy,” May told The Journal.

“So we’re liaising closely with others who have similar cultures, as well as liaising with others across all sports to identify what we can do to support, but ultimately, it does have to come down to each governing body developing their own rules and policies that are consistent with their international federation rules,” she added. 

Sport Ireland’s action plan has identified diversity and inclusion as an area that needs to be targeted, she said, adding that in 2019 the body appointed a diversity and inclusion manager.

“This is an area that’s very important to us,” she said. 

The diversity and inclusion policy published in May identifies a whole range of different communities and sectors of society where challenges and barriers exist to participation in sport.

A broad range of actions are required in order to make sport more accessible, open and more inclusive to all of society, she said.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie