Poll: Do you think sports gambling ads should be banned?

TODAY, PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins issued a statement describing sports gambling on television as a scourge.
He said he welcomed public discourse on the matter and said that serious questions have to be answered as to how so much of Ireland’s media features ads for these companies.
This morning, we want to know: Should gambling ads be banned on TV?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (20)