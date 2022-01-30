#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 30 January 2022
Poll: Will you boycott Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation?

Neil Young has accused Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death”.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 10:14 AM
Joni Mitchell and Neil Young performing in 1978
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MUSICIANS NEIL YOUNG and Joni Mitchell have removed their music from Spotify over their concerns the streaming service is platforming Covid-19 misinformation via The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Young pulled his music from Spotify during the week after telling the service it had to choose between him and Rogan. He accused Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast, which racks up millions of listens.

“Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation,” he wrote. “Lies being sold for money.”

Following Young’s lead, Mitchell said: “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

James Blunt has, tongue in cheek, threatened to release new music amid the controversy.

We want to know: Will you boycott Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation?


Poll Results:

No (418)
Yes (164)
I don't use Spotify in the first place (158)
I'm not sure (60)




Órla Ryan
