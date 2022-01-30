Poll: Will you boycott Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation?

MUSICIANS NEIL YOUNG and Joni Mitchell have removed their music from Spotify over their concerns the streaming service is platforming Covid-19 misinformation via The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Young pulled his music from Spotify during the week after telling the service it had to choose between him and Rogan. He accused Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast, which racks up millions of listens.

“Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation,” he wrote. “Lies being sold for money.”

Following Young’s lead, Mitchell said: “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

James Blunt has, tongue in cheek, threatened to release new music amid the controversy.

