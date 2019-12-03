This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ariana Grande, Drake and Ed Sheeran - what most people listened to on Spotify this decade

Four of the five most streamed artists of this decade were male.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,906 Views 7 Comments
Ed Sheeran had two of the most streamed songs of this decade.
Ed Sheeran had two of the most streamed songs of this decade.
THE MOST POPULAR artists, albums and songs of the past decade on music streaming service Spotify have been revealed.   

US pop singer Ariana Grande was the most streamed female artist of the past decade and the fourth most popular overall. Rapper Drake was the top male artist.  

Singer Ed Sheeran was the second most streamed artist overall in the past ten years on the service. Four of the five most streamed artists during this period were male. 

The most streamed track of the decade was Sheeran’s Shape of You, followed by One Dance by Drake, Kyla and Wizkid. 

Ed Sheeran also had the fifth most streamed song with Thinking out Loud. 

In 2019, Post Malone was the most streamed artist with over six billion streams of his music. He is also the third most listened to artist of the past decade. 

17-year-old singer Billie Eilish was the second most streamed artist this year. She is also the first female artist to have the top-streamed album release this year called When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? 

The top song this year was Senorita by pop singers Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, which was listened to more than one billion times on the service.

In terms of podcasts, The Joe Budden podcast with Rory & Mal topped the charts worldwide this year, followed by My Favorite Murder. 

Queen went back into the charts on the service with Bohemian Rhaposdy taking the role of top-streamed album not released in the past decade. 

