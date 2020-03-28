Don't forget! The clocks are going forward tonight

THE WORLD MAY have changed an awful lot in the past few months, but some things do remain the same.

One of those things is the clocks and – as is customary at this time of year – we’re going to spring forward and turn the clocks to an hour later tonight.

We can now expect a much grander stretch in the evenings as we near the summer months.

In this new normal we’re in, make sure to wash your hands before and after changing the time on your watch/clock.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daylight Saving Time STARTS at 1am when clocks should go forward to 2am.

Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from tomorrow.

The clocks will go back again on Sunday 25 October.

Make sure to get a good sleep in tonight if you’ve to get up early tomorrow.

Stay safe, everybody.