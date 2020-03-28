This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 March, 2020
Don't forget! The clocks are going forward tonight

We’ll have an hour less in bed going into tomorrow morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 7:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Romolo Tavani
Image: Shutterstock/Romolo Tavani

THE WORLD MAY have changed an awful lot in the past few months, but some things do remain the same.

One of those things is the clocks and – as is customary at this time of year – we’re going to spring forward and turn the clocks to an hour later tonight. 

We can now expect a much grander stretch in the evenings as we near the summer months. 

In this new normal we’re in, make sure to wash your hands before and after changing the time on your watch/clock. 

Here’s what you need to know: 

  • Daylight Saving Time STARTS at 1am when clocks should go forward to 2am.
  • Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from tomorrow.

The clocks will go back again on Sunday 25 October.

Make sure to get a good sleep in tonight if you’ve to get up early tomorrow.

Stay safe, everybody.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

