Poll: Is today the first day of spring?

FOR MANY, TODAY – 1 March – is the first day of spring.

Metereologically-speaking, this is the case according to Met Éireann with temperatures and weather conditions to generally improve from this month onwards.

However, some astronomers would say spring begins at the Vernal Equinox, which falls on Saturday 20 March.

Others might remember being taught in school that 1 February marked the first day of spring.

So, today we’re asking you: Is today the first day of spring?

