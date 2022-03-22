Dry weather with some sunshine in store for the rest of this week

THE CLEAR WEATHER from last weekend looks set to stay with generally dry conditions forecast over the coming days.

There were hazy spells of sunshine and some scattered showers today with conditions set to stay generally dry tonight, Met Éireann has said.

Advertisement

But there will be some isolated showers tonight and temperatures will drop to between 0 and 6 degrees Celsius. It will be coldest in the midlands with some grass frost and mist.

Tomorrow will stay dry across most parts of the country with long spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees with mostly light southeasterly breezes.

Tomorrow night will also stay dry and mostly clear with lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees and some grass frost and mist.

Thursday and Friday will see dry conditions along with good spells of sunshine and light winds, Met Éireann has forecast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Temperatures will reach up to 13 degrees in the east of the country and 17 degrees inland. It will turn cold later in the day with some frost and fog patches.

The forecaster said current indications suggest Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and sunny with light variable breezes. Highest temperatures will generally be between 13 and 16 degrees.