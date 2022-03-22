#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 March 2022
Dry weather with some sunshine in store for the rest of this week

Met Éireann said current indications suggest Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and sunny with light variable breezes

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 7:30 PM
27 minutes ago 1,209 Views 1 Comment
File image of a clear, bright day.
Image: Shutterstock/MAEWJPHO
Image: Shutterstock/MAEWJPHO

THE CLEAR WEATHER from last weekend looks set to stay with generally dry conditions forecast over the coming days.

There were hazy spells of sunshine and some scattered showers today with conditions set to stay generally dry tonight, Met Éireann has said.

But there will be some isolated showers tonight and temperatures will drop to between 0 and 6 degrees Celsius. It will be coldest in the midlands with some grass frost and mist.

Tomorrow will stay dry across most parts of the country with long spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees with mostly light southeasterly breezes. 

Tomorrow night will also stay dry and mostly clear with lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees and some grass frost and mist.

Thursday and Friday will see dry conditions along with good spells of sunshine and light winds, Met Éireann has forecast. 

Temperatures will reach up to 13 degrees in the east of the country and 17 degrees inland. It will turn cold later in the day with some frost and fog patches. 

The forecaster said current indications suggest Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and sunny with light variable breezes. Highest temperatures will generally be between 13 and 16 degrees. 

Orla Dwyer
