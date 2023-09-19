South Africa name strong side to face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup this weekend

SPRINGBOKS BOSSES RASSIE Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have named a 7/1 split of forwards and backs on the bench to face Ireland in Saturday’s huge World Cup clash.

The South African bench includes former Ireland international and current Munster lock Jean Kleyn, who played in the green jersey at the last World Cup but switched allegiance back to his native South Africa this year.

Influential second row Eben Etzebeth will return to the starting XV against Ireland after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Boks first used the 7/1 split to great effect in their final warm-up game against New Zealand, with all seven bench forwards coming onto the pitch at the same time.

There is risk involved with just one back on the bench in scrum-half Cobus Reinach, who can also cover the wing, but the Springboks are intent on showing the full range of their forward power against Ireland.

The first-choice front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, and France Malherbe is restored after last weekend’s big win over Romania, while Etzebeth is joined by Franco Mostert in the second row.

Advertisement

Captain Siya Kolisi makes up a powerful back row with Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese.

Manie Libbok is at out-half after being rested for the Romania clash, while Faf de Klerk returns at scrum-half. It’s a midfield pairing of former Munster man Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Damian Willemse gets the nod at fullback as Willie le Roux misses out on the matchday 23, while Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe are on the wings.

Deon Fourie, who has mainly played in the back row in recent years, is now the back-up hooker after Malcolm Marx’s World Cup-ending injury. The other six bench forwards include Munster locks RG Snyman and Kleyn, while Reinach covers the backline.

Ireland are due to name their team on Thursday.

South Africa (v Ireland):

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendese

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Manie Libbok

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Deon Fourie

17. Ox Nche

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. Jean Kleyn

20. RG Snyman

21. Marco van Staden

22. Kwagga Smith

23. Cobus Reinach

Written by Murray Kinsella and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.