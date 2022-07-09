#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Families vow to keep fighting for truth 50 years after Springhill shootings

The victims included a Catholic priest and three teenagers.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,675 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5812691
A large crowd attends a march to mark the 50th anniversary of the shooting dead of five people in Springhill, west Belfast.
Image: PA
A large crowd attends a march to mark the 50th anniversary of the shooting dead of five people in Springhill, west Belfast.
A large crowd attends a march to mark the 50th anniversary of the shooting dead of five people in Springhill, west Belfast.
Image: PA

FAMILIES OF FIVE people shot dead in Belfast 50 years ago have vowed never to give up their quest for truth.

Relatives bereaved by shootings involving the Army in Springhill in July 1972 marched through the area on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of their loved ones’ deaths.

The victims included a Catholic priest and three teenagers.

At a wreath laying ceremony following the march, the brother of a 13-year-old girl killed in the shootings criticised the UK Government’s contentious draft legislation that would introduce a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

The Bill tabled by the Government would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

A fresh inquest into the Springhill killings is currently anticipated to be heard next year.

Harry Gargan’s sister Margaret, 13, was one of the five Springhill victims.

The other four were cleric Father Noel Fitzpatrick, 40, John Dougal, 17, Patrick Butler, 39 and David McCafferty, 15.

Mr Gargan told the 50th anniversary commemoration the planned legislation was “unlawful and disgraceful”.

“It is really being implemented to cover the past played by previous British establishments, both Tory and Labour, in our horrific conflict,” he said.

“This Bill will inflict unending trauma and grief on victims’ families.

“50 years or 100 years – our families are never giving up.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Also addressing Saturday’s event was Sinn Fein north Belfast MP John Finucane.

“Make no mistake about what this legislation is at its heart – it is a continuation of their (the British) policy to thwart, frustrate and deny families the ability to hold them to account,” he said.

“It is a fundamental attack on the rule of law and an unprecedented and blatant attempt to retain total control of the legacy process.

“These actions are unilateral, deliberately cruel and show that the British government care not for the lives of our loved ones, nor do they care about the rule of law, truth or justice.

“And that they couch this legislation in the language of reconciliation is truly shameful.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie