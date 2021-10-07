#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

Netflix edits Squid Game episode after real phone number used

The South Korean-made series has topped Netflix popularity charts in more than 80 countries.

By AFP Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 9:39 AM
1 hour ago 7,073 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5567519
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GLOBAL STEAMING GIANT Netflix has edited a phone number that appears in its global hit series “Squid Game” after South Koreans who use it or similar combinations were deluged with calls — some asking to join the show’s life-or-death games.

The South Korean-made series has topped Netflix popularity charts in more than 80 countries since its launch last month and is on track to become its most-watched series ever.

The nine-episode drama — incorporating uncompromising violence and addressing widening economic inequality – sees hundreds of cash-strapped people compete in a series of children’s games to win the final reward, the equivalent of €38 million, with the losers killed.

To take part, they have to call a number on a business card printed with symbols. But while film- and television makers usually use fake numbers in such circumstances, adding 010 — the standard prefix for South Korean mobiles — to the eight digits on the card generated a real phone number.

It belongs to a South Korean who complained they had received “nonstop” calls and text messages, they told the Money Today newspaper.

“I’m receiving calls and text messages nonstop after Squid Game was launched, disrupting my daily life,” the person said, whose identity was withheld.

Other South Koreans with similar numbers also complained of prank calls.

Some callers said in the dead of night that they “wanted to join Squid Game” before hanging up.

With complaints growing, Netflix said Wednesday it would edit out the phone number.

The company was “working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes showing the phone number where necessary”, Netflix said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

By this morning the eight-digit number that appears in the first two episodes had been replaced with a six-digit version.

When called, an automated response said: “The number you have dialled is not available.”

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie