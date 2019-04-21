137 people killed following explosions at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo

AT LEAST 137 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured following a string of blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka.

A police official told AFP that at least 45 people had been killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit.

Another 67 were killed in an attack on a church in Negombo north of the capital, with another 25 dead at a church in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country.

The explosions struck as worshippers attended Easter services, a police official told AFP.

At least one of the victims was killed in Colombo’s Cinnamon Grand Hotel, near the prime minister’s official residence, where the blast ripped through a restaurant, a hotel official told AFP.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks as “cowardly” and said the government was working to “contain the situation.”

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today,” he said in a tweet from his verified account.

“I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong… The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.”

It’s reported that Sri Lanka’s police chief made a nationwide alert ten days before the that suicide bombers planned to hit “prominent churches”.

According to the warning seen by AFP, police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on 11 April setting out the threat.

“A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo,” said the alert.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019