SSE Airtricity to increase electricity by 24% and gas by over 32% from May

SSE AIRTRICITY HAVE announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise next month, with gas prices to be hiked by over 30%.

The announcement follows on from Electric Ireland earlier this week, who announced that they would be putting prices of both gas and electricity up by approximately 24%.

Gas prices are set to rise the most, with a 32.3% price hike on SSE Airtricity customers gas bills. This equates to an increase of €332.8 per year to the average cost of gas from the provider.

Electricity prices are also increasing by 24%, equating to an increase of €338 per year onto the average cost of electricity.

Dual fuel household bills will also be increased by an average of 27.5%, which will cost customers approximately an additional €674.96 per year.

Following the announcement, Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity said that the price change would be “disappointing” for customers.

“We know this price change will be disappointing for our customers and today’s announcement will not be welcome news. Throughout winter, we have worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease,” said Neenan.

“Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices.”

The company has said that it will be providing supports to help those who will be put under increased financial pressure, adding an additional €1 million to the existing customer support fund.

The company have also said that they are making a charitable donation to a trusted charity partner for targeted support for the cost of living crisis.

In recent days, Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis and Energia have all upped their prices for both gas and electricity.