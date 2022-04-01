#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 1 April 2022
Advertisement

SSE Airtricity to increase electricity by 24% and gas by over 32% from May

SSE Airtricity has followed multiple other energy providers in raising prices.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 1 Apr 2022, 1:26 PM
16 minutes ago 7,317 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5727541
Image: Shutterstock/CIGI
Image: Shutterstock/CIGI

SSE AIRTRICITY HAVE announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise next month, with gas prices to be hiked by over 30%.

The announcement follows on from Electric Ireland earlier this week, who announced that they would be putting prices of both gas and electricity up by approximately 24%.

Gas prices are set to rise the most, with a 32.3% price hike on SSE Airtricity customers gas bills. This equates to an increase of €332.8 per year to the average cost of gas from the provider.

Electricity prices are also increasing by 24%, equating to an increase of €338 per year onto the average cost of electricity.

Dual fuel household bills will also be increased by an average of 27.5%, which will cost customers approximately an additional €674.96 per year.

Following the announcement, Klair Neenan, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity said that the price change would be “disappointing” for customers.

“We know this price change will be disappointing for our customers and today’s announcement will not be welcome news. Throughout winter, we have worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease,” said Neenan.

“Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The company has said that it will be providing supports to help those who will be put under increased financial pressure, adding an additional €1 million to the existing customer support fund.

The company have also said that they are making a charitable donation to a trusted charity partner for targeted support for the cost of living crisis.

In recent days, Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis and Energia have all upped their prices for both gas and electricity.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie