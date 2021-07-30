#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

SSE Airtricity to up electricity prices from September

The price change will see a typical household bill increase by around €3.89 per week for dual fuel customers.

By Jane Moore Friday 30 Jul 2021, 2:26 PM
12 minutes ago 696 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5510531
Image: Shutterstock/eggeegg
Image: Shutterstock/eggeegg

SSE AIRTRICITY HAS announced that it will increase its household electricity prices by 9.8% from 1 September. 

The company said the increase is due to “sustained increases in wholesale energy costs over the last year”.

The price change will see a typical household bill increase by around €3.89 per week for dual fuel customers.

For single fuel customers, a standard electricity bill will increase by €2.27 per week, while the standard gas bill will rise by €1.61 per week.

In a statement, SSE Airtricity Managing Director Klair Neenan said the company “have not taken the decision lightly”.

“However, these costs are outside of our control, and, as we have seen from other announcements, impact all energy suppliers in the market,” she said. 

“We will continue to monitor this carefully and, as we have done before, will look to reduce our prices as soon as it is possible to do so. SSE Airtricity has a longstanding history of supporting our customers and we’d encourage anyone who needs help with their energy bills to contact us and we will work with you to find a solution together.”

It comes after Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy both announced that they would be increasing energy prices for their customers at the start of next month. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Electric Ireland customers will see residential electricity prices rise by 9%, an average bill increase of €8.20 per month, and residential gas prices increase by 7.8%, which equates to €4.98 per month on an average gas bill. 

Bord Gáis Energy’s price change will increase a typical gas bill by €8.36 per month and electricity bill by €11.39 per month for its customers. 

Both companies said the price increases were also due to increases in wholesale energy costs. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie