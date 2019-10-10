Gardaí investigating alleged assault of student outside Dublin secondary school

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED they are investigating the alleged assault of a female teenager outside a secondary school in Cabra last week.

Videos posted on social media show an incident involving students in uniform and a man and woman in plain clothes.

St Dominic’s College Cabra confirmed that an incident had occurred outside of the school, “after school hours”.

Principal Ann Cameron told TheJournal.ie that the incident is being dealt with by the “appropriate authority”.

“We as a school do not comment on individual students. No further comment will be made,” Cameron added.

Gardaí said this incident is believed to have taken place on the Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 on Thursday 3 October.

A garda spokesperson added that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.