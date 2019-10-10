This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating alleged assault of student outside Dublin secondary school

Videos on social media show the alleged assault outside St Dominic’s College in Cabra.

By Adam Daly Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 8:06 PM
22 minutes ago 3,133 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846261
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED they are investigating the alleged assault of a female teenager outside a secondary school in Cabra last week. 

Videos posted on social media show an incident involving students in uniform and a man and woman in plain clothes. 

St Dominic’s College Cabra confirmed that an incident had occurred outside of the school, “after school hours”. 

Principal Ann Cameron told TheJournal.ie that the incident is being dealt with by the “appropriate authority”.

“We as a school do not comment on individual students. No further comment will be made,” Cameron added. 

Gardaí said this incident is believed to have taken place on the Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 on Thursday 3 October. 

A garda spokesperson added that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie