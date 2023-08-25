Parents hold protest at Leinster House over lack of day services for adults with disabilities

PARENTS HAVE DEMONSTRATED outside Leinster House this afternoon after their intellectually disabled adult children were unable to secure day placements at St. Michael’s House this September.

Attendees spoke of how they feel let down by the HSE and the Government and demanded that immediate steps be taken to secure appropriate placements.

Funded by the HSE, TUSLA and the Department of Education, St. Michael’s House provides services and supports to adults and children with intellectual disabilities across Dublin.

The organisation provides specific day services for adults with an intellectual disability and their families supporting them to participate in community-based educational, training, employment, social and recreational activities.

Some 13 students who have finished their second level education and had made a referral to St. Michael’s House Raheny were told they would have no services or support this September.

Labour Councillor Ali Field said today that a further nine young people in Dublin were not given places, meaning that 22 service users are now without a placement for the coming year.

At the beginning of the summer, St. Michael’s House sent a letter informing families that their family member had not had their referral accepted due to a combination of staff shortages, a lack of suitable facilities and a significant existing waiting list for adult services.

In the letter, St. Michael’s House CEO Liz Reynolds said: ” I know that you may have a long association with St. Michael’s House through your child’s school and we regret St. Michael’s House cannot continue to provide services to your family member.”

She added that the HSE are working to source alternative services and will be in touch with families.

Speaking to The Journal today, Margaret Carroll who cares for her 34 year old daughter and attended today’s protest said “services are getting worse”.

Carroll said her preference would be for her daughter to have independent living but that residential care is “impossible to get”.

“I’m 73 and there is no respite. You get burnt out, I’ll be fighting until the day I die,” she said.

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan who spoke to protesters outside Leinster House today told The Journal that the situation is “an appalling way to treat people”.

“The Government promised that places would be in place for each person this September and have let them down very badly.”

In a letter to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte, Councillor Ali Field, who organised today’s protest, asked that the Government prioritise finding a solution for these families.

In a tweet this afternoon, Rabbitte said she was “disappointed” as she had been informed earlier this week by the Department for Children, Equality and Disability and the HSE that all of the school leavers impacted were being processed through four alternative providers.

She added: “I understood families had also been told this.”

Disappointed to see this happening as was told only on Tuesday by @dcediy & @HSELive that all families impacted by inability of @StMichaelsHouse to support these School Leavers were being progressed through 4 alternative providers. I understood families had also been told this. https://t.co/ZpgLOJ1o5Y — Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) August 25, 2023

The Journal has contacted the Department for comment.