'Please return it as soon as possible': Gardaí make direct appeal after head of 800-year-old mummy stolen

GARDAÍ AND SENIOR church figures are making a direct appeal for the return of the head of an 800-year-old mummy known as The Crusader, which was taken from the crypt of St Michan’s Church on Dublin’s northside at the weekend.

The thieves who vandalised the crypt also turned the remains over. Other mummified remains, including those of a nun, were also desecrated, the Church of Ireland said.

The Church of Ireland and Catholic Archbishops of Dublin, Michael Jackson and Diarmuid Martin, surveyed the damage alongside Archdeacon of Dublin David Pierpoint and Garda Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy this morning.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Leahy appealed for whoever had taken the head to make contact and make arrangements to return it immediately.

“Anybody who knows anything about where the head is now please, please make contact with An Garda Síochána.

“The minute it was removed from the crypt itself it started to deteriorate so we need to get our hands on it as quickly as possible.”

Extensive damage was caused to the crypt during the break-in, which is believed to have taken place sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning last.

The damage was discovered at lunchtime on Monday.