#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

In pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrations return following two-year absence

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 11:22 AM
49 minutes ago 2,227 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5714048

ST PATRICK’S DAY celebrations will return across the country today, as towns and cities throughout Ireland ready themselves for parades following a two-year absence.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin, which will begin at 12pm on Parnell Square and end on Kevin Street at around 2pm.

Extensive road closures around the capital are already in place, while a number of bus services have been diverted. There is also disruption to Luas services.

Full details of parades in each city are available here.

Gardaí have urged anyone attending a parades today to plan their journey in advance, and to pick a viewing area in advance of travelling.

People are also asked to arrive early, keep children under close supervision and mind their personal belongings.

ZZZA Crowds gather on O'Connell street in Dublin Source: PA

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Patricks Day 002 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Patricks Day 008 Cassie Bradley age 10 from Armagh on O'Connell Street Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Patricks Day 006 Crowds of people at the O'Connell monument in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

st-patricks-day-parade-dublin Source: PA

Out and about at today’s parades? Send your pictures to tips@thejournal.ie.

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie