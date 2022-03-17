In pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrations return following two-year absence

ST PATRICK’S DAY celebrations will return across the country today, as towns and cities throughout Ireland ready themselves for parades following a two-year absence.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin, which will begin at 12pm on Parnell Square and end on Kevin Street at around 2pm.

Extensive road closures around the capital are already in place, while a number of bus services have been diverted. There is also disruption to Luas services.

Full details of parades in each city are available here.

Gardaí have urged anyone attending a parades today to plan their journey in advance, and to pick a viewing area in advance of travelling.

People are also asked to arrive early, keep children under close supervision and mind their personal belongings.

Crowds gather on O'Connell street in Dublin Source: PA

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Cassie Bradley age 10 from Armagh on O'Connell Street Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Crowds of people at the O'Connell monument in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Source: PA

Out and about at today’s parades? Send your pictures to tips@thejournal.ie.