The country turned green today in honour of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

As parades continue to be held throughout Ireland, crowds have gathered to celebrate Irish culture.

From pancakes to parades, here’s how people marked the day, including some of The Journal readers.

Dublin

A young boy and girl look out on Dame Street a the parade passes by in Dublin City. Leon Farrell / RollingNews Leon Farrell / RollingNews / RollingNews

The crowds for the Dublin City parade. Leah Farrell / RollingNews Leah Farrell / RollingNews / RollingNews

At the parade in Dublin City. Leah Farrell / RollingNews Leah Farrell / RollingNews / RollingNews

Parade-goers attempt to get the best view of the festivities in Dublin City. Leah Farrell / RollingNews Leah Farrell / RollingNews / RollingNews

Limerick

Rosie and Charlie Riordan off to the parade in Limerick.

Elsewhere

Niamh Pierce with her granddaughter Ruby in Drogheda.

Celebrating St Patrick's Day in Singapore. Photo: Noel Russell

St Patrick's weekend in New Orleans. Photo: Jo Bloemer

St Patrick's weekend in New Orleans. Photo: Jo Bloemer

Pets

Finn ready for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Sharon Boyd

Teddy ready to watch the parade. Photo: Carol Beirne

Food

A very St Patrick's Day breakfast. Photo: Deirdre O'Connell

