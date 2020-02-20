This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 500 sites around the world will be going green for St Patrick's Day

Here’s a selection of some of the landmarks going green for the first time this year on 17 March.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 1:25 PM
53 minutes ago 3,623 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5014803
The Chainbridge in Budapest was lit up last year.
The Chainbridge in Budapest was lit up last year.
The Chainbridge in Budapest was lit up last year.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, the National Theatre in London and the Smurf Statue in Brussels will all go green this year for the first time to mark St Patrick’s Day. 

Tourism Ireland today announced the sites around the world that will go green to mark St Patrick’s Day this year as part of the 10th anniversary of the ‘Global Greening’ initiative.

The project, now an annual event,  started at the Sydney Opera House in 2010. 

It was now expanded significantly – last year, 470 famous sites around the world went green. 

This year, 500 are expected to be lit up green in less than a month’s time. 

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The success of our Global Greening initiative is due in no small part to the great work that has been carried out across the world by Irish people and the diaspora.”

“The eagerness of cities and countries everywhere to take part underlines the strength of the deep connection that people all over the world feel to Ireland. More than 70 million people around the world claim links to the island of Ireland and St Patrick’s Day is a truly unique opportunity to reconnect them with their heritage,” he added. 

New additions include the Giant Beaver Sculpture in Beaverlodge, Canada – the largest beaver sculpture in the world – and the National Museum of Qatar. 

“We’ll take them all by the way, all this generates really good PR for us,” Gibbons said at the launch today. 

shutterstock_1355504798 The world's largest beaver statue will go green for St Patrick's Day. Source: Shutterstock/Jason Dudley

Also in Canada, Vancouver Island will also turn green for the first time, while alongside Madison Square Garden the Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas will also shine green for the first time this year. 

shutterstock_1181122570 Madison Square Garden will be turning green. Source: Shutterstock/Wangkun Jia

Closer to home, tourists to Amsterdam might be familiar with the giant statue of a kissing couple – it’ll also be turning green this year. 

shutterstock_1068843197 A statue of a giant kissing couple in Amsterdam. Source: Shutterstock/Paul Wishart

“Over the St Patrick’s Day period, Ireland has a unique opportunity to renew the strong bonds with the international Irish community and our global partners,” Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin said today. 

In London, the National Theatre will be turning green for the first time, while in Bristol the 412-metre long Clifton Suspension Bridge will also be lit up. 

london-stock The National Theatre in London is set to go green. Source: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire/PA Images

Last year, Gibbons said that there had been a tongue-in-cheek request for Buckingham Palace to be turned green but it was declined

Anyone hoping to see Buckingham Palace lit up this year will be sorely disappointed. One consolation is that Caerphilly Castle in Wales will instead turn green. 

shutterstock_29792332 Caerphilly Castle in Wales will be lit green this year. Source: Shutterstock/eldo

Tourism Ireland has expressed concern about the impact of Brexit on the number of visitors to Ireland. 

Last year was a difficult year for the sector, with visitor numbers to Ireland remaining largely flat. 

The event, Gibbons said, “generates much more awareness for our teams than we would otherwise have around the world”. 

In Estonia, the famous Skywheel of Tallinn will also be lit up – a first for the attraction. 

shutterstock_1381718327 The Skywheel of Tallinn will be turning green. Source: Shutterstock/FotoHelin

Keep an eye out for the monuments and buildings on 17 March, as they join more established landmarks – such as the London Eye and Niagara Falls – in turning green to celebrate St Patrick. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie