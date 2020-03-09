This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: Former Dublin lord mayor calls for St Patrick's Day parade to be cancelled

Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn are calling for the parade to be called off.

By Sarah Slater Monday 9 Mar 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 11,696 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038055
St Patrick's Day in Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
St Patrick's Day in Dublin last year.
St Patrick's Day in Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A FORMER DUBLIN Lord Mayor and the current chairperson of the capital’s Central Committee is demanding the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade be called off immediately.

Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn are to table a motion at an emergency meeting of Dublin City Council this morning at 10am for the parade to be cancelled indefinitely.

There had been concerns large gatherings such as the St Patrick’s Day festival might be called off amid global concerns about coronavirus. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that “there is no recommendation to cancel mass gatherings at this stage”.

However, no official decision has been made on the 17 March festivities as of yet and it is still subject to change. 

Speaking last night, Burke said the fear amongst members of the people is “unbelievable”.

“My phone is ringing non-stop with concerned people over the spread of the coronavirus – especially over the past 48 hours. Cllr Flynn and I believe we will have the full backing of our motion by all councillors on Tuesday. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to finally listen to people on this and the feelings out there,” he said.

“The public don’t want the parade to go ahead as people are going to be 20 deep and in close quarters trying to view it. It also makes its way from Parnell Square in the north of the city down to the south-side.”

“I’ve had people coming to be telling me they are leaving the city to get away from crowds of people for a few days,” Burke said. “It’s not about saving face any longer and the might of big business – it’s about people’s lives and health and safety. Ordinary people are scandalised that the government don’t seem to be taking this situation more seriously.

Burke said that “people want to see spray machines in public and to see the government more hands-on”.

“Our European counterparts are taking the coronavirus crisis very seriously and we as a nation need to take a more serious note out their books.”

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sarah Slater

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie