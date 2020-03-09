Coronavirus: Former Dublin lord mayor calls for St Patrick's Day parade to be cancelled

A FORMER DUBLIN Lord Mayor and the current chairperson of the capital’s Central Committee is demanding the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade be called off immediately.

Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn are to table a motion at an emergency meeting of Dublin City Council this morning at 10am for the parade to be cancelled indefinitely.

There had been concerns large gatherings such as the St Patrick’s Day festival might be called off amid global concerns about coronavirus. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that “there is no recommendation to cancel mass gatherings at this stage”.

However, no official decision has been made on the 17 March festivities as of yet and it is still subject to change.

Speaking last night, Burke said the fear amongst members of the people is “unbelievable”.

“My phone is ringing non-stop with concerned people over the spread of the coronavirus – especially over the past 48 hours. Cllr Flynn and I believe we will have the full backing of our motion by all councillors on Tuesday. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to finally listen to people on this and the feelings out there,” he said.

“The public don’t want the parade to go ahead as people are going to be 20 deep and in close quarters trying to view it. It also makes its way from Parnell Square in the north of the city down to the south-side.”

“I’ve had people coming to be telling me they are leaving the city to get away from crowds of people for a few days,” Burke said. “It’s not about saving face any longer and the might of big business – it’s about people’s lives and health and safety. Ordinary people are scandalised that the government don’t seem to be taking this situation more seriously.

Burke said that “people want to see spray machines in public and to see the government more hands-on”.

“Our European counterparts are taking the coronavirus crisis very seriously and we as a nation need to take a more serious note out their books.”

With reporting from Dominic McGrath